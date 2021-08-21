Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is ready to start season opener, and we feel great about it

Dak Prescott is not going to play in Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Texans at AT&T Stadium, but the Cowboys quarterback threw around 50 passes before the team’s pregame warmups.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuted any idea Prescott might not be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 9.

“He threw with authority and accuracy before the game,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan before the game, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he’d be starting, and we’d feel great about it.”

Prescott pulled himself out of practice July 28 with pain in his throwing shoulder. He did some light throwing Aug. 7 and again Aug. 10 in training camp before getting in some pregame work with Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott before the Aug. 13 exhibition game against the Cardinals.

He returned to practice this week, and the Cowboys expect to build up the volume of his throws in practice next week.

Prescott has not seen game action since Week 5 of last season when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle.

