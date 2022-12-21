Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott was outstanding in loss to Jaguars, we can win when he plays like that

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was very happy with the way quarterback Dak Prescott played in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

“We can win with him playing like that to be trite. I thought he played outstanding,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “As we see, he wasn’t playing against chopped liver out there. And, so, I thought he did play really well. I thought he made good decisions. Overall we can — if he plays like that, we can win most games.”

Sunday’s game ended with Prescott throwing a pick-six in overtime, although that one really was the fault of wide receiver Noah Brown, who had the ball in his arms and failed to haul it in. Still, Prescott has thrown interceptions on 3.9 percent of his passes this season, by far the worst rate of his career, and Jones acknowledged that needs to get cleaned up.

“Certainly those interceptions can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game. And that’s being trite,” Jones said. “I can tell you right now the definition of aggressiveness does not have to include turnovers. Aggressive does not. And I do like aggressiveness without turnovers.”

Jones has complete confidence that if Prescott plays well, the Cowboys are capable of beating anyone in the NFL.

