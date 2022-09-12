Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott needs surgery, 'will be out a while' with thumb injury
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs surgery and 'will be out a while' with a thumb injury to his throwing hand.
Prescott injured his hand during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Cowboys' medical staff told Prescott that he suffered a clean break, the QB said in a postgame news conference. A timeframe for his return is unclear. He said he expects to have surgery Monday.
