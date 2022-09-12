Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott needs thumb surgery, will be out several weeks

As if their season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys are also dealing with the injury-related loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for what could be several weeks.

Prescott hit his right hand on Buccaneers edge-rusher Shaq Barrett with 3:14 left in the game, and he left immediately to be seen by the team’s medical staff.

It’s unusual for a team to provide a specific diagnosis for things like this right after a game, but team owner Jerry Jones specified that Prescott has an injury to the area above the joint in his right thumb, and that it will take several weeks for Prescott to recover, as he needs surgery.

The Cowboys are already trying to manage a knee/hamstring injury to left tackle Tyron Smith, which will cost the veteran most or all of the 2022 season. Adding Prescott to that list is obviously a dire situation for Jones’ team.

