Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott: 'I just want y'all to keep making him mad, it motivates him'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on quarterback Dak Prescott following Week 8 win, "I just want y'all to keep making him mad, it motivates him."
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on quarterback Dak Prescott following Week 8 win, "I just want y'all to keep making him mad, it motivates him."
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Cowboys game.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
The Cowboys' season has been up and down, but they still "belong in the upper echelons" of the NFC, per Jones. So where does that leave them a week before the trade deadline?
Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jones doesn't want the Cowboys to "mislead ourselves" about the blowout loss to the 49ers, which seemed to indicate Dallas is still a rung below the NFC's elite.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
The Chargers had an easy night in a win against the Bears.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
"Flagg is one of the best players to ascend the high school ranks in the last 10 years," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.