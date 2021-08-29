The Cowboys get the 2021 season started in 11 days. When it happens, quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing.

Owners and General Manager Jerry Jones said Sunday that Dak is “good to go” for Week One at Tampa Bay.

“He really turned it loose and was none the worse for it,” Jones said regarding Prescott’s week of practice.

Prescott suffered a shoulder strain early in training camp. The injury to the lat muscle — a pitching injury — prompted the Cowboys to consult with baseball trainers.

Simms has said on PFT Live that he has noticed a difference in Dak’s throwing motion. That could be a result, consciously or not, of Prescott protecting his broken ankle from 2020. The right leg becomes the base from which Prescott generates his throwing power; he’s possibly trying to muster more from his upper body than from his lower body as he protects the

For now, it’s known that Prescott will play in Week One. Whether and to what extent he plays like he did before the ankle and shoulder injuries remains to be seen.

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is “good to go” for Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk