Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday vs. Lions
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones says that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 'determined' to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Lions-Cowboys game in Week 7 will be broadcast on CBS by longtime Cowboys QB Tony Romo
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned to return Sunday at home against Detroit. Whether Cooper Rush's first failing grade as Prescott's fill-in changes the urgency is difficult to say, just as it's hard to know if Prescott would have returned from the fractured right thumb earlier if Rush hadn't won his first four starts.
Dak Prescott on his status after recovering from a thumb injury: “The plan is to go next week. Let’s see if I can do that.” Sunday night reminded the Cowboys and NFL where Dallas is limited without its franchise QB.
