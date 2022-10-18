Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday vs. Lions

Associated Press

Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned to return Sunday at home against Detroit. Whether Cooper Rush's first failing grade as Prescott's fill-in changes the urgency is difficult to say, just as it's hard to know if Prescott would have returned from the fractured right thumb earlier if Rush hadn't won his first four starts.