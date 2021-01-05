The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are free to resume talks on a long-term contract and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the team is ready to get to work on that front.

Once they do, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the other side of the table is going to be holding a lot of the cards. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he doesn’t “know how you could have any more leverage” than Prescott has going into the next round of discussions.

The Cowboys were 4-7 after Prescott went down for the season with an ankle injury and it will cost the team $37.68 million to have him play out another year on the franchise tag. Jones shared some of the other reasons why he’s taking that view ahead of negotiations.

“His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak. You wouldn’t offer Dak what we offered in the past if you’d not thought he was very special. The issue is how do you come together? And that’s no stranger to me. I’ve been doing it all my life, putting things together. We’ve got to get it together.”

Contract length was an issue in talks last year with Prescott wanting a shorter deal than the team offered. Jones said on Tuesday that longer deals would have “more flexibility” in terms of financial numbers, but it remains to be seen if Prescott is more flexible on that front this time around.

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott couldn’t have any more leverage in contract talks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk