Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott has become the MVP right before our eyes

Dak Prescott walked off the field Sunday night to chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"

The Cowboys quarterback improved his odds with an MVP-like performance in the Cowboys' 33-13 win over the Eagles. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a fumble returned for a touchdown for the Eagles' only touchdown.

It was the Cowboys' only victory this season over a team that currently has a winning record, and considering it was on Sunday Night Football, it ranks as Prescott's signature win.

"I thought this was a monumental game for him tonight," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "Everybody who follows the NFL knew that he had a lot of the expectation as to how he was going to perform and how he was going to meet this challenge. The ever overhang of well, did he do it with the right competition? I don’t mean to sound condescending. That’s fair. He did tonight, and he did it in a very efficient way against a team as good as we’ll play. . . . But I think that we’ll go as far as Dak will take us."

In his first year with Mike McCarthy calling the plays, Prescott has 4,505 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. It comes a year after Prescott led the league in interceptions with 15.

"I would say he’s become the most valuable player right before our eyes in the last several months," Jones said.

Prescott is unlikely to win the award if the Cowboys don't win the NFC East. Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are among others Prescott will have to beat out for the award.

But for the first time since his rookie year, Prescott is in the conversation.

The Cowboys have only one MVP in their history: Emmitt Smith won the award in 1993.