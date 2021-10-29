The Cowboys are sending somewhat mixed signals on whether quarterback Dak Prescott will be healthy enough to play against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Although Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that Prescott’s injured calf is sore today and the Cowboys need to make a decision that’s about more than one game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded a more optimistic note on 105.3 The Fan this morning.

“I’d like to think Dak can go and will think that. We’ll see how things work at practice, but I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones’s optimism aside, there’s a growing belief that Prescott will sit out to rest his injured calf, as the Cowboys hope he’ll be healthy in January and don’t want to jeopardize that in October. We don’t yet know for sure whether Prescott can play on Sunday night, but no one should think he’s playing just because Jones would like to think so.

Jerry Jones: I’d like to think Dak can go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk