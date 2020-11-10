Jerry Jones: It’s ‘crazy’ to think Cowboys would take QB in 1st round

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that it's crazy to bring up the idea of taking a quarterback with the team's first-round pick in 2021. "#Dak is our quarterback." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 10, 2020





If you think the Dallas Cowboys are planning to use their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on a replacement for Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones has some news for you.

The owner of “America’s Team” threw cold water on that idea, telling 1053 The Fan that it’s “crazy” to think the team would take a quarterback in the first round of next year’s draft (via Mark Lane of Texans Wire).

Prescott suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury earlier this season, and was playing on a one-year franchise tender in the absence of a long-term extension. Jones and the team have maintained that Prescott is still their plan at quarterback moving forward, and it looks like nothing is changing on that front.