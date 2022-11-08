Jerry Jones: Cowboys star could look pretty good on Odell Beckham Jr.

A report over the weekend said that the Cowboys have wide receiver Odell Beckham on their radar and that’s led to questions for head coach Mike McCarthy and team owner Jerry Jones about the free agent the last couple of days.

McCarthy said on Monday that he’s a “huge fan” of Beckham’s and Jones also had positive things to say about the receiver during his weekly radio appearance.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

Beckham is reportedly close to being fully cleared from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl and that likely means we’re close to learning if the Cowboys or someone else will be getting a helmet ready for Beckham’s return to the field.

