Will it ever end?

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, and the Cowboys continue to be interesting in signing him.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether the pursuit of Beckham is still alive.

“Very much,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “He and I want it to be alive, we all want it to be alive.”

Jones declined to disclose how close, if at all, a deal is.

The possibility of Beckham to Dallas has lingered for weeks. Jones has said the team needs Beckham to make a difference in the 2022 postseason. Beckham reportedly wants a deal that extends beyond the current campaign.

Recently, the Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton, after Beckham visited the Cowboys, the Giants, and the Bills.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. is “very much” alive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk