Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones says a big move could be coming in free agency.

“Don’t dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent. Any place. I would in a New York minute if I think it fits,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Jones didn’t name a specific free agent he had in mind, but he went on to say that he wants to build the kind of team that can win around Dak Prescott, and also win if Prescott gets injured again.

Jones also said the Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains as high as it was during the 2022 season, when the Cowboys were often linked to Beckham but he ended up going unsigned throughout the year as he continued to rehab his torn ACL.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys may do “something special” to sign a veteran free agent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk