Jerry Jones: Cowboys may lead the world in attendance

The Cowboys have a record, but is it one owner Jerry Jones should brag about?

The Cowboys have drawn 128,750 to AT&T Stadium in five home games this season for an average of 25,750. Both numbers lead the NFL.

On Sunday, the 31,700 present at AT&T Stadium for Dallas’ 24-19 loss to the Steelers was a single-game high for the season.

Texas A&M, which had its game with Tennessee this week postponed because of coronavirus, leads college football with a total attendance of 75,896 and a per game average of 25,750.

Yet, the state of Texas has reported 62,525 new coronavirus infections this week alone and 698 new COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins statistics. The state’s total coronavirus count went over the 1 million mark this week.

Jones, though, touted AT&T Stadium’s ventilation system, which has the capacity to circulate air effectively. Indoor stadiums are designed so they can clean out the air in the event of an aerosol attack from terrorists, removing internal air and replacing it with external air fairly effectively.

“Let me just say this: What we’re experiencing really around in general is these open spaces, these big places with open spaces are having success with their crowds,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “We lead the country [in attendance]. We may lead — I’m not so sure we don’t lead the world [in attendance]. That’s a big statement. Let’s don’t go that far, because I don’t know, but in attendance for our ball games, we’re leading everyone and significantly so. And it has everything to do with our facility in my mind. We have air circulation in that facility that’s three or four times the standards of operating rooms. And then the circulation in the stadium especially with your roofs and doors open and that type of thing. So, my whole point is that all of that, we not only are fitting the guidelines, but we’re also enjoying a very safe experience for our fans out there. But that was the record for the year that we did out there Sunday, for the country.”

The Golden State Warriors hope to have 50 percent capacity for the NBA season that begins next month, according to a report Friday. Owner Joe Lacob said the team will spend nearly $30 million to give every fan a rapid-response COVID-19 test before they enter the Chase Center in San Francisco.

