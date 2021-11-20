Jerry Jones: Cowboys have the ideal way to play offense

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn’t be happier with the way his offense is playing right now.

Asked on 105.3 The Fan what the Cowboys’ offense can do that the Chiefs’ offense can’t, Jones said that the Cowboys can do everything they want to do on offense.

“I think we have a very powerful, physical offensive team,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t want to say that at the expense of saying Kansas City’s isn’t. But I think off of that and when we establish that is where we really get our edge in the passing game. And Dak [Prescott] is excellent at taking advantage of what opposing defenses have to do to manage our running game. That sounds almost like a cliche because that’s the ideal way to play offense. But that’s where our strengths are. I think one of our strengths is the offensive line. I know we have skill players. So, I think that that’s our best aspect of the team, and it’s a good one, because it’s physical and it pays off, not only — it just pays off, especially as the game goes along and you wear them down.”

The Cowboys lead the league with 7.7 net yards per pass, a statistic that has stood the test of time as one of the most meaningful offensive stats for winning football. Their passing game has been extremely efficient this season, and that’s a big part of why they’re Super Bowl contenders.

