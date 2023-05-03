Jerry Jones, Cowboys to get Hollywood treatment in new docuseries

Jerry Jones is coming- again- to a screen near you.

Love him, hate him, love to hate him, or hate to love him, the 80-year-old Cowboys owner still makes for a can’t-look-away story just by being himself. And now a new project will tell his life story in a whole new way.

A docuseries about Jones and the Cowboys is now in development from Skydance Sports and NFL Films, according to a report from Variety.

The project will feature content from NFL Films, some which has never before been aired, and promises to highlight many Cowboys notables, like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson, and Barry Switzer.

“We are incredibly excited to create a thrilling ride through one of the most memorable and high-powered turnarounds in football history,” said Ross Ketover, senior executive at NFL Films. “Launching this first series with Skydance Sports marks a momentous occasion for our partnership as we build the premiere sports studio of the future. NFL Films coined the term ‘America’s Team,’ so having this first project be about the biggest brand in all of sports is perfectly fitting.”

The series- which has no title, release date, or platform as of yet- will be the first project from a venture between Skydance Sports and the National Football League that was first announced in November. Skydance Sports is the sports content division of Skydance Media, the production company behind several titles in the Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Terminator, Transformers, and Jack Ryan movie franchises, as well as 2022’s megablockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Most recently, Skydance Sports is responsible for Air, the scripted feature- from director Ben Affleck and starring Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis- based on the birth of Nike’s historic partnership with Michael Jordan.

This new project will be a docuseries chronicling Jones’s life and especially the rise of the Cowboys under his watch, going from a team that was losing over $1 million a month to the most valuable sports franchise on the planet.

Jones’s daughter and Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones will serve as one of multiple executive producers of the series.

“It’s a true honor to be the first to partner with Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this very special and deeply personal project,” she said. “Sharing my father’s journey and his passion for the game, while presenting it in partnership with this talented and accomplished group will take sports fans, fans of business, families, and everyone watching on an adventure like none other.”

As a famous Cowboy once said, get your popcorn ready.

