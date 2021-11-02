Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Sunday’s win over the Vikings will prove to be the only game quarterback Dak Prescott has to miss with his calf injury.

Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys believe Prescott will be back on the field Sunday against the Broncos.

“We have every reason to think that he’s on go, and he should be ready to go,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “This will give him quite the layoff, including the bye week that we had. So we have every reason to think he’ll be on the field for us this week.”

Prescott hurt his calf at the end of the Cowboys’ Week Six win over the Patriots. Dallas had its bye in Week Seven, and backup Cooper Rush started in Week Eight. If Prescott is 100 percent healthy for Week Nine, the 6-1 Cowboys have to feel very good about where they are midway through the 2021 season.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys have every reason to think Dak Prescott will play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk