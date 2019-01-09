Jerry Jones: Cowboys are comfortable playing in L.A.

The Cowboys are coming to California. Their fans are expected to follow. To the extent they aren’t already there.

“Well, we’ve got thousands of fans that are generational there in Los Angeles,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, “and I’ll bet I have 30 first and second cousins out there alone. I was actually born in Inglewood in Los Angeles County Hospital, and so I got a great lineage of family that lived there. When we’d go to a family reunion, they’d say, ‘Jerry, we don’t sound like you do. You sound a little bit different.’ I’d say, ‘Well, I was raised a little to the east of you guys.’ But still, it’s a great feeling. We do feel very comfortable going to Los Angeles and playing. Now, that’s not to say the Rams are going to make it comfortable for us, though.”

The Cowboys have been spending time in Oxnard training camp since 2001, with most of those years coming at a time when L.A. had no pro football teams. And so the Cowboys have plenty of fans in L.A., and plenty of them will show up in droves at the Coliseum on Saturday night.

At stake for the Cowboys is their first road playoff win in 26 years and their first berth in the NFC title game in 23 years. A win would send the Cowboys either to New Orleans for a date with the Saints, or home for a game against the Eagles.