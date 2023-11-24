Jerry Jones: Cowboys are certainly capable of winning it all

The Cowboys jumped in the shiny red Salvation Army kettles. They gnawed on turkey legs.

They pranced and danced and partied like it was 1995.

That's the last time the Cowboys made the NFC Championship Game, the last time they played in the Super Bowl and the last time they won the Super Bowl. It's been a long dry spell.

The Cowboys are 8-3, and despite being 1 1/2 games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, the three-game winning streak has owner Jerry Jones dreaming of another Lombardi Trophy.

He answered emphatically when asked whether the Cowboys have a team to win it all.

"Yes. Yes, it can," Jones said. "There’s four or five others at least that can win it, too, that are sitting there that some of them we’ve got to play and some of them we’ll go by to get one. But this team is certainly capable of winning the whole thing."

The Cowboys have been dominant at home, winning their 13th in a row Thursday. They have not trailed in any game at any point at AT&T Stadium this season and have outscored five opponents 205-60.

But they have played the Jets (with Zach Wilson), the Patriots (with Mac Jones), the Rams (with Matthew Stafford for a little more than a half), the Giants (with Tommy DeVito) and the Commanders (with Sam Howell).

Their eight wins are over teams that are a combined 25-59, and none of the eight have a winning record. The 49ers and Eagles are the only winning teams the Cowboys have played this season, and the Cowboys lost both.

But the Cowboys close out the season with the Seahawks, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions and Commanders, teams that are a combined 40-24, with only Washington currently having a losing record.

"I think we have prepared to play the toughest part of the year," Jones said. "We’re preparing and have prepared to go into the playoffs and that was always going to be tough part. So, it will be tough."

Jones, though, cited the Cowboys energy, chemistry and camaraderie as reasons for optimism as well as the way Dak Prescott is throwing the ball and DaRon Bland is scoring touchdowns.

"It’s on par with anything I’ve ever seen. Our health, our talent level, along with the thing that happens when you start as a team to see each other, depend on each other and make plays," Jones said. "I wouldn’t dare have tried to be here right now and try to be in better shape for the rest of the year [than we are right now]."