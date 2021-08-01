Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recognizes that his team is the underdog when the NFL opens the 2021 season in Tampa Bay on Thursday, September 9.

Jones likened the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup to the biblical story of David and Goliath, and said he’s just praying that his team can compete with the defending Super Bowl champions.

“We’re going to have a lot of prayer, so we could get the courage to show up,” Jones said, via NFL Media. “Let me tell you this: world-champion Tom Brady, Tampa, great atmosphere — what a better opportunity to step up there and be David against Goliath.”

Jones is using a bit of hyperbole, but his Cowboys are 6.5-point underdogs in Tampa Bay, and it would undoubtedly be a major surprise if the Cowboys were to win. Then again, David did beat Goliath.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL opener is like David against Goliath originally appeared on Pro Football Talk