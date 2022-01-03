Jerry Jones: Cowboys believe Michael Gallup tore ACL

Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a serious injury while catching a touchdown pass today against the Cardinals.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that the Cowboys believe Gallup has a torn ACL. An MRI is coming Monday, and it is expected to confirm the diagnosis.

That’s a major disappointment for Gallup, who showed on that touchdown pass what he’s capable of, adjusting to the ball in the air and bringing it down in the end zone even though his knee was seriously injured as he landed.

Gallup missed most of the first half of the season with a calf injury but is a starter when healthy. He’ll be missed in the playoffs.

