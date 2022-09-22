Jerry Jones: Of course I would want a dilemma about who should start at QB

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been pushing the idea of a quick return for quarterback Dak Prescott since he injured his right thumb in Week One against the Buccaneers and Prescott showed signs of making that happen during practice on Thursday, but that’s not keeping Jones from entertaining other thoughts about the situation.

The earliest possible return date for Prescott is Week Four’s game against the Commanders, which leaves Cooper Rush to start on Monday night against the Giants. Rush led the Cowboys to a win over the Bengals last Sunday and Jones mused about the possibility of him playing well enough to force a decision about who to start in the future.

“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go? You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott. I think like that,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones was asked if he would want the commotion that would bring and he said “of course” because it would mean the team is winning games.

Prescott became the Cowboys starter after Tony Romo’s back injury in 2016 and he did have months to show he was capable of leading the team to wins. Unless Prescott experiences a setback, Rush isn’t expected to have too many more shots as the starter and that probably makes any notion of a quarterback question more of a chance for Jones to wax on than a likely development in Dallas.

