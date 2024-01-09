Jerry Jones: Couldn't be more pleased with Mike McCarthy, he's the big difference this year

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said over the weekend that "we'll see how each game goes" in the playoffs when asked about head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the team and the topic came up again during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones' answer was seen as leaving the door open for a change if the Cowboys should not perform as well as hoped in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, Jones noted that McCarthy remains under contract beyond this season and called the coach "the big difference" for the NFC East champions this season.

"I couldn’t be more pleased with what he’s done, and I really mean it," Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Tuesday's comments point more strongly toward things staying the same for the Cowboys for the 2024 season, but the on-field results will have to follow for the matter to be completely put to bed in Dallas.