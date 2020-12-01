Jerry Jones ‘couldn’t be happier’ former Cowboys WR Bryant back in NFL

Matthew Lenix
·2 min read

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas and they were quite productive. Bryant registered a franchise-record 73 receiving touchdowns, was named a first-team All-Pro (2014) and made three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014, 2016) before being released in April of 2018.

Bryant was signed to the Baltimore Ravens 53-man roster Saturday after signing to their practice squad in October and being elevated for the last two contests. His former boss, owner Jerry Jones, has had a close relationship with him since he entered the NFL in 2016. The Cowboys are set to play the Ravens on December 8 in Baltimore, and Jones had nothing but praise for Bryant when he appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

“Dez has an eternal light of good,” Jones said. “If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete. He’s got his teammate’s best interests, great teammate. Dez is a eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn’t be happier to see him on the field. Now, I’m going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball.”

Bryant was targeted five times and caught four passes for 28 yards in the Raven’s 30-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 which was his first bit of production since Week 17 of 2017. When Week 13 comes about, he’ll look to make an impact against his former team, especially considering things didn’t end on the best of terms. Also, the Cowboys have another 88 making waves in the NFL these days in CeeDee Lamb who is proving to be one of the brightest young stars at the receiver position. Unquestionably, that’ll add a little fuel to Bryant’s fire.

The Cowboys will have all eyes on them, per usual, as their battle with the Ravens will be the only game slotted in the NFL on December 8. With the Bryant factor now in the mix, it could set up quite the show for football fans everywhere.

