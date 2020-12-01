Jerry Jones “couldn’t be happier” Dez Bryant is back in the NFL

Josh Alper
Assuming there are no more postponements, the Cowboys will face the Ravens next Tuesday and that means a longtime Cowboy will play his first game against his former team.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant signed to the Ravens practice squad in October and appeared in two games as a temporary call-up before signing to the active roster last week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always been quick to praise Bryant and that has not changed just because Bryant now plays for a different team.

“Dez has an eternal light of good,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete. He’s got his teammates best interests, great teammate. Dez is an eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn’t be happier to see him on the field. Now, I’m going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball.”

Bryant caught four passes for 28 yards while playing more than half the snaps in a Week 11 loss to the Titans.

