After the Cowboys’ 40-3 victory over the Vikings on Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted, “Krazy.” It presumably was about Dallas’ win given the timing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed a report from last week that the free agent receiver will visit the team after Thanksgiving. The Cowboys play the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re planning to get together,” Jones said, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Certainly it’s time for us to sit down and visit.”

Beckham also reportedly will visit the Giants, which is where he began his career in 2014 as a first-round draft selection. The G.M., head coach and quarterback have changed since he was there.

The Cowboys have openly recruited Beckham for weeks.

The overriding question always has been about money: Will the Cowboys be willing to pay what Beckham will want.

The Chiefs, Bills and 49ers also could have interest in Beckham.

Jerry Jones confirms Odell Beckham will visit Cowboys after Thanksgiving originally appeared on Pro Football Talk