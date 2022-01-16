Jerry Jones confident 49ers fans won't take over Cowboys' stadium

Cowboys owner Jones confident 49ers fans won't take over stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful might have overtaken SoFi Stadium and turned a road game into a pseudo-home contest in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes there won't be a similar situation in Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium.

“Every game, we have the highest attendance in the NFL. Considerably so," Jones said Friday on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan (H/T Audacy). "I look out across there and every game will have some visiting team support. But, the attendance, the ability to have that kind of attendance (at AT&T Stadium) creates more visiting team fans. (The) percentage is what you want to look at, and I’ll guarantee you this will be a Cowboys crowd, without question. … This is a home game and we’ll get the benefit of the home crowd. We just need to get our fans in play early and we need their help."

Jones is correct in that the Cowboys led the league in overall attendance this season with over 1.3 million total fans filing into the massive stadium for home games. However, the Rams ranked sixth in the NFL in attendance yet saw several games where opposing fan bases packed SoFi like 49ers Faithful did in Week 18.

There clearly are many 49ers fans that have made their way to Dallas for Sunday's playoff game, and some got to the stadium quite early.

The 49ers fan base has become one of the most well traveled fan bases in the NFL. Seems to have a good to dominant presence at every road game nowadays. From people Iâ€™ve talked to, expect a sizable showing tomorrow. https://t.co/k1q5eQDxut — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 15, 2022

Also, there appeared to be quite a few 49ers fans at a local bar on Saturday, covering NBC Sports Bay Area's Greg Papa in chains amid loud cheers.

Story continues

Who put all these chains on Papa? Iâ€™m dead ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/QyRzZ5GGWk — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) January 15, 2022

This re-ignites what was one of the great NFC playoff rivalries of the 1980s and 90s, as the Cowboys and 49ers met for a handful of high-profile postseason games.

Of course, all of the personnel has turned over, but the passionate 49ers Faithful seem to be relishing the opportunity to go into Dallas and potentially take down America's Team.

Out of the 80,000 capacity at AT&T Stadium, don't be surprised if there are a significant number of 49ers fans flooding in hoping to see another playoff victory for Kyle Shanahan and Co.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast