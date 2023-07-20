Jerry Jones on Commanders sale: ‘I think it’s going to be a great day for the NFL’

If you’ve followed social media at all Thursday, you’ve likely seen multiple NFL owners on escalators. Of course, NFL owners are in Minneapolis for a big meeting. On Thursday, owners are expected to vote on the sale of Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of those owners spotted in Minneapolis, and he was asked if Thursday would be a big day for fans of the Commanders.

Snyder’s longtime confidante responded.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for the NFL,” Jones said. ” Excited, and I think it’s a hallmark day. Excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving ’em some capital punishment.”

Jerry Jones: "I think it's going to be a great day for the NFL." pic.twitter.com/FSrgw9EH6L — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 20, 2023

Jones was once Snyder’s biggest ally in ownership circles, but it was apparent over the last year that Jones’ support of Snyder had waned.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire