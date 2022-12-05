Jerry Jones comfortable with being uncomfortable with Odell Beckham’s health

Odell Beckham will visit the Cowboys’ training facility on Monday. He is not expected to workout, although owner Jerry Jones talked in circles when asked multiple times whether the free agent receiver would get on the field.

Beckham visited the Giants and Bills last week but did not workout.

Jones said the Cowboys could sign Beckham without knowing exactly where he is in his rehab, relying only on a physical exam of his surgically repaired knee.

“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him,” Jones said. “I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.”

The last time Beckham tore his anterior cruciate ligament, he needed 11 months to return. He tore it this time in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and had surgery Feb. 22.

Jones expects Beckham to play this season.

“We want to certainly see something that gives us every opportunity to have a big year this year with him. This year with him,” Jones said.

Jones said signing any player in the NFL is a risk because of the nature of the game, and he sees Beckham as the piece that could get the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl. Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1995, the same year they signed cornerback Deion Sanders as a free agent.

Jones said he will know after Beckham’s visit whether he is a fit for the Cowboys.

“I’ll know it when I feel it. I’ll know it. I’ll know it,” Jones said. “It really will come down to something like that. I don’t know how to explain that, and I’ve missed with that feeling before. But it’s also worked. I think the promise of it might work. In other words, the willingness to take the risk can be worth the money. Or it can be worth the commitment.”

The Cowboys have campaigned for the addition of Beckham to the roster that has CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown as the top receivers. But how much would he cost the Cowboys?

“We’ve just got to get down to a contract, an amount and health,” Jones said. “There’s no question in my mind that under the right circumstances he can help us.”

Cornerback Brandon Carr was the last big-money free agent the Cowboys signed when they agreed to a five-year, $50.1 million deal with him on the first day of free agency in 2012. Defensive end Greg Hardy was the last name player the Cowboys added in free agency who created a buzz (for more than his play) when he signed a one-year, $11.3 million in 2015.

They have not committed big money to big-name free agents from other teams in recent years.

Von Miller is among the free agents the Cowboys have missed out on signing, because other teams outbid them.

Beckham reportedly wants a multi-year deal.

“He’s the real deal, and I think he’s very capable of having a lot more career in the NFL,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones comfortable with being uncomfortable with Odell Beckham’s health originally appeared on Pro Football Talk