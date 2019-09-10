Jerry Jones clarifies Dak Prescott contract situation

Jerry Jones has clarified his comments regarding Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, though still believes an agreement is close.

Cowboys owner Jones said after Sunday's 35-17 win over the New York Giants that an extension for the quarterback would be "done on an imminent basis".

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones, however, said the two will reach an agreement "in due time", adding someone should ask Jones to clarify what he meant.

Jones has now explained his comments, telling 105.3 The Fan: "[Imminent] means ready to take place, close, near, about to happen - those types of things.

"As I've said so many times, nothing happens until both parties decide that what they're seeing and it's time to go. Nothing ever.

"I was asked my opinion. I think that we are fast approaching an agreement. Then that's relative maybe to where we've been. On the other hand, that might be my opinion."

Jones went on to explain his opinion may differ from how the quarterback thinks negotiations are going.

"It sure might not be Dak's opinion," added Jones. "When Dak expresses his opinion or his agent expresses their opinion, that may be different than my opinion.

"So, when somebody asks your opinion on whether something's done that takes two to do it, they're speaking just from their perspective, and in my mind we were fast approaching a deal."