Jerry Jones claims that Jason Garrett would be in high demand, if a free agent

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to be intent on giving coach Jason Garrett another contract, and Jones seems to be doing his best to persuade himself and others that a significant demand would exist for Garrett’s services.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones claimed that, if Garrett currently were available, he wouldn’t be available for long.

“If Jason Garrett had been out on the market two weeks ago, he would’ve had five offers for head coaching,” Jones said. “I know that.”

Four years ago, after a loss to the Packers in the divisional round, Garrett became a free agent. There was no buzz about anyone else trying to hire him, no effort by anyone to lure him from Dallas. He instead re-signed with Dallas, and if he were a free agent right now that’s presumably what he would do again.

Especially since there likely wouldn’t be many/any other offers for his services. Especially since Garrett’s offense is regarded as simplistic and unimaginative. Especially since Garrett’s coaching staff failed to spot and remove a glaring tell from the alignment of the defensive line.

None of what Jones said means that he’ll give Garrett another new deal.

“I don’t have any comments this morning about extensions, because my options are open,” Jones said. “Nobody knows, because I don’t know this morning, and I’m the last say.”

Jones and Garrett coexist because Jones likes being able to remind everyone that he’s the last say, and Garrett is willing to let him. They’ve done so for more than eight years, but it’s fair to ask whether Garrett has taken this team as far as he possibly can, and whether the Cowboys will punch a ticket back to the NFC title game only if someone else is coaching the team.