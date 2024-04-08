What factor did Cowboys owner Jerry Jones play in luring John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas?

The University of Arkansas made a huge splash when they hired John Calipari Monday as the new head coach of their men’s basketball team.

The signing ended Calipari’s tenure at the University of Kentucky where he had held the same position since 2009, becoming one of sports most iconic coaches.

Calipari compiled a record of 410-123 while at Kentucky, including a national title in 2012 with NBA all-star Anthony Davis. Calipari left Kentucky amid recent disappointing postseason results. Since making the Elite Eight in the 2018-19 season the Wildcats only made it out of the first round of the NCAA tournament once, making it to the second round during the 2022-23 season.

Arkanas’ boosters, which include billionaires Jerry Jones, the Tyson family and the Walton family, were cited by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf as a reason for what made the Razorbacks job appealing to Calipari.

Jones played college football at Arkansas, winning a national championship in 1964 as co-captain, and graduated from the university in 1965. He remains involved in the school’s athletics as a donor.

Calipari will try to continue the success that Arkansas had under former coach Eric Musselman who left the Razorbacks to become the head coach for the University of Southern California after their former head coach Andy Enfield departed to become the head coach at SMU.