Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones wants to see more from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, no matter how opposing defenses are playing him.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan today that Lamb — who caught just two of the 11 passes thrown to him in Week One — needs to catch passes when he’s covered.

“People are covering your best receiver. That happens. What do you do? You’ve got to play through being covered. You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You can’t, just because they doubled you up, not make some plays.”

Jones said No. 1 receivers always have defenses game planning to stop them.

“My point is every team in the league is faced with the same thing. They’re going to have their best receiver double covered. What the best receiver should do is play through that coverage,” Jones said.

With Cooper Rush in at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott, the Cowboys definitely need more than two catches a game from Lamb.

Jerry Jones on CeeDee Lamb: You’ve got to play through being covered, catch balls covered originally appeared on Pro Football Talk