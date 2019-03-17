Jerry Jones to Browns: Thank you for getting Odell Beckham

Soon after news broke that the Browns had traded for Odell Beckham, an Ohio woman called 911 about a crazy man “yelling and screaming and, like, flailing his arms” in her front yard.

It turns out it was merely an excited Browns fan celebrating the trade.

Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia were equally excited.

The trade got Beckham out of the NFC East.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in an interview with FOX before the Errol Spence-Mikey Garcia fight at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, said, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” when asked about the Browns’ trade for the Giants receiver.

Beckham caught 144 passes for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns against NFC East teams in his career, according to Pro Football Reference. The Eagles had the most success against him, with an 8-1 record, as Beckham caught 61 passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns in his nine games against them.

The Cowboys were 4-3 against Beckham, who caught 61 passes for 732 yards and six touchdowns against them. Washington went 3-3 against Beckham, who made 48 catches for 665 yards and five touchdowns.