Jerry Jones was BIG cranky on radio interview day after Cowboys' Week 14 loss to Bears

The one bit of solace Eagles fans can take from the 2019 season so far is that it's been a complete disaster for the Cowboys too.

On Friday morning, the day after the Cowboys lost to the Bears to fall to 6-7, a cranky Jerry Jones joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas for his weekly spot and the station had to briefly drop his call after two consecutive swear words in the interview.

But Jones came out of the gate cranky.

The Cowboys' owner and GM was asked if he had any answers for the way the team is playing right now and his answer was short:

"We're not playing very well."

Are you embarrassed?

That was the question that set him off a little bit.

Hey, get your damn act together yourself. OK? Now, we're going to have a good visit this morning but settle down just a little bit. We've got a lot to go over, now go on with your question. But I'm going to give you the answers I want to give you this morning. And I don't like your attitude to come in. I've been traveling all night and I don't have the patience to jack with you today.

A little later, Jones was asked if he understands why there are so many questions about head coach Jason Garrett.

Here was his answer with the swear word at the end.

Of course I understand why they come up. Our fans are interested. They're frustrated that we're not playing better and I understand that and I know. That goes with the territory. And I fully expect to have those questions and I know that if you really think about it, if I did have answers as to different directions regarding talent … if I did, I would not share them right now. Because, first of all, if you've got other teams' talent in mind, that's tampering. Even if you had something in mind, unless they're not involved in the National Football League right now and that wouldn't be smart if they were involved other places. So we want to do a good job here, I want to do a good job with you guys but there's a whole bunch of time where I have to bulls--- the hell out of you.

One of the hosts then said he totally understood that.

To which, Jones replied: "Do you understand bulls---?"

That was when the radio station's system took over and dropped the call with the Cowboys owner. The program director explained that they had to hit the dump button twice in a short span of time and the system is designed to then kill all sound but the hosts.

A bit later, Jones rejoined the program.

"I had been talking the whole time," Jones said.

Strange interview, but definitely worth the listen.

