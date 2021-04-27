Jerry Jones: Best defensive player in the draft may be there for Cowboys at 10

Could the first nine players selected in Thursday night’s NFL draft all play offense? Jerry Jones thinks it’s possible.

Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and General Manager, said today that he thinks the best defensive player in the draft may still be on the board when the Cowboys pick at No. 10.

“I think that we’ve got a good chance to have a top defensive player, the top or one of the top, be there at No. 10,” Jones said.

That’s certainly plausible. It’s possible that five quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance — will go in the first nine picks. Other offensive players like Kyle Pitts, Penei Sewell, Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle could round out the first nine picks, leaving Jones with his pick of the best defenisve player at No. 10.

If it plays out that way, Jones would likely want a cornerback like Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn at that spot.

