Jerry Jones among group set to meet Pope Francis

Jerry Jones and a group from the Pro Football Hall of Fame have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. It begs the question: Will Jones ask the Pope to bless his football team?

According to Michael Granberry of the Dallas Morning News, Jones and his wife, Gene, are traveling in Italy with 39 others. The group includes six previous Hall of Fame inductees. Jones will earn induction next month as part of the Class of 2017. The traveling party also includes members of the of the Hall of Fame board of trustees, of which Jones is a member.

Of course, Jones can remind the Pope that former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, a staunch Catholic, is credited with bringing the term “Hail Mary” to the NFL. “I closed my eyes and said a Hail Mary,” Staubach told reporters after his touchdown pass to Drew Pearson beat the Vikings in the waning seconds in the 1975 playoffs.