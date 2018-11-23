Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is making a bid for some cash

When Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones traded a first-round draft pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper, he was criticized in part because Cooper is going to be a lot more expensive than any first-round pick: Cooper’s salary is $13.9 million next year, and then he hits free agency in 2020 unless the Cowboys lock him up with the franchise tag or a contract extension, either of which would be expensive.

But Jones said after watching Cooper’s big game in a Thanksgiving victory that he thinks Cooper is going to be worth the money he makes.

“That Amari looked like he’s making a bid for some cash,” Jones said.

There’s no doubt about that: The Cowboys are probably going to have to make Cooper one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL if they want to extend him this offseason. And soon Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be in line for new contracts as well. The Cowboys hope they have a new version of “The Triplets,” and hope they’ll be able to afford good players around them with all the money those three players will cost.