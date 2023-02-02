Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' Super Bowl drought: 'San Francisco's in the same boat'

The Super Bowl is coming up in a little over a week. And for the 27th consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys won't be playing in it.

This year's team, like many before it, came fairly close -- finishing with a 12-5 record and making the playoffs for the second consecutive season -- but coming close isn't good enough for Cowboys fans.

Owner Jerry Jones acknowledged those frustrations when he addressed reporters Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. But he also pointed out his team isn't the only one dealing with a Super Bowl drought.

“San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years. Understand that," Jones said. "San Francisco’s in the same boat.”

One thing Jones didn't mention in comparing the two franchises is that San Francisco has eliminated Dallas in the playoffs each of the past two seasons. And the Niners have been to two Super Bowls and seven NFC championship games since the Cowboys' last appearance following the 1995 season.

Jones added that he thinks the current version of the Cowboys isn't that far away from returning to the big game.

Jones said he's not afraid of making changes if they're needed. He's already made one major move this offseason, parting ways with longtime offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Jerry Jones signs autographs before the Cowboys' NFC divisional playoff game against the 49ers on Jan. 22.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Jones compares Cowboys' Super Bowl drought to 49ers'