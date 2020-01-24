Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was seen on his $250 million yacht in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Jones' boat, the Bravo Eugenia, is 357-feet-long, three short of a regulation football field.

He will be reportedly hosting the "biggest and baddest of all of the Super Bowl Week parties."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys had Super Bowl aspirations ahead of the 2019 season but could not live up to the hype.

The Cowboys finished the season at 8-8 and have a lot of questions ahead of them during the upcoming off-season.

Regardless of whether his squad would be competing in Miami for the Lombardi Trophy, Jones would be at Super Bowl LIV, and after bringing in Mike McCarthy as the team's new head coach, Jones has taken his talents to South Beach for the big game.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Jerry Jones and his $250 million yacht are ready for Super Bowl LIV in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington