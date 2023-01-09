Jerry Jeudy's best plays from career-high 193-yard game Week 18
Check out Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's best plays during his career day against the Los Angeles Chargers as he tallied 154 receiving yards and 193 total yards in Week 18.
Check out Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's best plays during his career day against the Los Angeles Chargers as he tallied 154 receiving yards and 193 total yards in Week 18.
The Jets' season ended with a six-game losing streak, but head coach Robert Saleh was excited about his team's future. "We’ve got an unbelievable core group of guys and I’m really excited for this offseason, really excited to see them take off."
Barring a trade, the Panthers will be picking from the ninth overall spot in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
The Browns severed ties with Bernie Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers. On Sunday morning, Kosar tweeted that his “services are no longer desired or needed” on the team’s pregame radio show. The Browns released a statement after Sunday’s game. [more]
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. [more]
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
With Week 18 nearly over, the Packers need to win Sunday night, otherwise Seahawks get NFC's final wild card.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The playoff field in the NFC is nearly set. If the Packers beat the Lions, Matt LaFleur's team will face the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Wild Card Round.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Quandre Diggs made INT in OT, Kenneth Walker III ran hard to set up Seahawks winning FG in OT to beat Rams, eliminate Detroit Lions from NFL playoffs