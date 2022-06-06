Jerry Jeudy tweaks hamstring in practice

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
Receiver Jerry Jeudy left the field early Monday during the Broncos’ organized team activities. He had a slight limp and was “somewhat upset,” James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

Jeudy later returned in sweats to watch practice.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy had a slight groin tweak and that his departure was precautionary.

Jeudy missed time last season with ankle injury, playing 10 games with five starts. He did not score a touchdown last season.

In two seasons, the former first-round choice has 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy tweaks hamstring in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

