Jerry Jeudy tweaks hamstring in practice

Receiver Jerry Jeudy left the field early Monday during the Broncos’ organized team activities. He had a slight limp and was “somewhat upset,” James Palmer of NFL Media reports.

Jeudy later returned in sweats to watch practice.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy had a slight groin tweak and that his departure was precautionary.

Jeudy missed time last season with ankle injury, playing 10 games with five starts. He did not score a touchdown last season.

In two seasons, the former first-round choice has 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

