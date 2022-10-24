Jerry Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild

Jeudy trade would help Bears get early start on 2023 roster rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2022 NFL trade deadline a little more than a week away, the 2-4 Bears aren't expected to be surprise buyers. General manager Ryan Poles will be open to improving the roster in any way possible, but it's likely any move the Bears make will be to sell on veterans who aren't part of the long-term plan.

The bulk of Poles' roster-building work will come this offseason when the Bears are expected to have around $100 million in cap space. Not at the deadline. However, one name arrived via the rumor mill Sunday that should at least pique Poles' interest.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Denver Broncos third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has "been the center of calls" with the Nov. 1 deadline nearing. Rapoport reported the Broncos could be willing to deal the Alabama product if the "right price" arrives. ESPN reported the Broncos aren't expected to sell low on Jeudy or edge rusher Bradley Chubb despite their disappointing start to the season.

But if the Broncos, who are 2-5 after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, start to go into sell mode with an eye on 2023, a Jeudy trade should be near the top of the Bears' trade deadline to-do list.

The 23-year-old hasn't lived up to the draft hype coming out of Alabama, but he spent his first two seasons catching passes from Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater in a neutered passing attack. Jeudy has failed to develop consistent chemistry with Russell Wilson this season as the Broncos' offense has sputtered in its first season under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos are low on draft capital and already have wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick signed to long-term deals. Denver also has to consider an upcoming long-term extension for star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. Broncos general manager George Patton is no stranger to trade deadline moves. He'll undoubtedly scour the wide receiver market to see if he can collect one or two Day 2 picks in exchange for Jeudy.

Jeudy has flashed his immense talent at times this season. He caught four passes for 102 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, in the season-opener against the Seahawks. In Sunday's loss to the Jets, he pulled down seven passes for 96 yards from backup Brett Rypien. In the five games between those two outbursts, Jeudy caught just 13 passes for 188 yards. A change of scenery could do him good.

It's no secret the Bears need an injection of talent into their wide receiving corps. Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears don't have any receivers that can consistently threaten a defense. Jeudy would give them a precise route-runner with big-play ability who fits their rebuilding timeline at age 23.

Poles shouldn't overpay for Jeudy. It's likely the price will be too steep for the rebuilding Bears to stomach.

But if the Broncos lose next Sunday and the price drops, it's a move the Bears should strongly consider. It would give quarterback Justin Fields another pass-catching option who can create separation, and check a roster-building box for 2023.

