Jerry Jeudy’s stats compared to other 2020 1st-round WRs
Hindsight is always 20/20.
The Denver Broncos used their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to select Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He has been a dynamic route-runner in the NFL, but Jeudy hasn’t quite lived up to his 15th overall draft status in Denver.
Jeudy has missed nine games due to various injuries and his production has been hindered by underwhelming quarterback play. Did the Broncos make a mistake when they picked him in the first round in 2020?
Here’s a quick look at the stats of all six wide receivers who were picked in the first round of that year’s NFL draft.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs
Games: 20
Catches: 50
Yards: 921
Touchdowns: 4
Ruggs was released by the Raiders in 2021 after his car crash in Las Vegas killed a woman. He was then charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.
15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy
Games: 35
Catches: 120
Yards: 1,772
Touchdowns: 6
17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb
Games: 43
Catches: 217
Yards: 2,894
Touchdowns: 16
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor
Games: 39
Catches: 69
Yards: 744
Touchdowns: 4
22. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson
Games: 44
Catches: 277
Yards: 4,248
Touchdowns: 22
25. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk
Games: 40
Catches: 167
Yards: 2,226
Touchdowns: 16