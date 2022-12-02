Jerry Jeudy’s stats compared to other 2020 1st-round WRs

Hindsight is always 20/20.

The Denver Broncos used their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to select Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He has been a dynamic route-runner in the NFL, but Jeudy hasn’t quite lived up to his 15th overall draft status in Denver.

Jeudy has missed nine games due to various injuries and his production has been hindered by underwhelming quarterback play. Did the Broncos make a mistake when they picked him in the first round in 2020?

Here’s a quick look at the stats of all six wide receivers who were picked in the first round of that year’s NFL draft.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs

Games: 20

Catches: 50

Yards: 921

Touchdowns: 4

Ruggs was released by the Raiders in 2021 after his car crash in Las Vegas killed a woman. He was then charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy

Games: 35

Catches: 120

Yards: 1,772

Touchdowns: 6

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb

Games: 43

Catches: 217

Yards: 2,894

Touchdowns: 16

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor

Games: 39

Catches: 69

Yards: 744

Touchdowns: 4

22. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson

Games: 44

Catches: 277

Yards: 4,248

Touchdowns: 22

25. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk

Games: 40

Catches: 167

Yards: 2,226

Touchdowns: 16

