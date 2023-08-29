Jerry Jeudy will start the season on short-term injured reserve

The Broncos won't have receiver Jerry Jeudy for the first month of the season.

Via James Palmer of NFL Network, Broncos G.M. George Paton told reporters on Tuesday that receiver Jerry Jeudy will start the season on short-term injured reserve.

This means that he'll be on the 53-man roster and then slide to IR. If placed on IR before making the 53-man roster, he'd miss the whole season.

As it stands, he'll be eligible to return after four games.

Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury in practice last week.