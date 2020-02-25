Jerry Jeudy, who is scheduled to meet with Jets, kicks off NFL Combine with controversial comment

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy is arguably the best receiving prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft class, so media members flocked to his podium on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine to hear what he had to say before his workout and interviews with teams this week.

Well, he may want to retract one statement.

Jeudy was seen wearing a Star of David chain around his neck, and one reporter asked him why he wears it. This was his answer:

"My last name's Jeudy, people sometimes call me 'Jew' so I got a Jewish star. I'm not Jewish though." - Jerry Jeudy on why he wears the Star of David around his neck pic.twitter.com/Ta3hy3K1Hf - SNY (@SNYtv) February 25, 2020

"So my last name's Jeudy. People sometimes call me short for 'Jew' so I got a Jewish star. I'm not Jewish though," he said.

In a week that's all about impressing teams and media members in interviews just as much as the workouts, that's not a good look at all for Jeudy to start things off.

Jets GM Joe Douglas will be hard pressed to find Sam Darnold a No.1 receiver this offseason, and Jeudy revealed that he will be meeting with Gang Green at some point this week. But in that interview, he'll likely need to answer to that comment and more if he wants to be selected with that No. 11 overall pick for New York.

Jeudy will have a chance to impress on the field as well, and he's expected to stand out among the rest of the prospects just as he did with the Crimson Tide. But, with New York's vast and ruthless media market, comments like this won't fly -- and the Jets surely realize it.