Jerry Jeudy returns to practice Thursday

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's work with a groin injury. He was a limited participant.

Jeudy has 37 receptions for 440 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season.

Kicker Wil Lutz (right hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) both remained limited, while outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) was again a full participant.

The Broncos added cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) to the report as a limited participant.

Tight end Chris Manhertz and defensive lineman Mike Purcell also were on the report for the first time this week, but neither is injured. Both players had rest days.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) was a full participant for the second consecutive practice and was removed from the injury report. He remains on injured reserve.

The Broncos will announce game statuses for Week 13 on Friday.