Jerry Jeudy questionable for Week 1

Jerry Jeudy may be on the field for Denver's season opener after all.

Jeudy is one of two players listed as questionable for the Broncos on their final injury report of the week.

He injured his hamstring during a practice on Aug. 24. At the time, Jeudy was expected to miss several weeks. But he was able to practice on a limited basis each day this week and now it's possible he'll play against the Raiders.

Jeudy led the Broncos last year with 67 catches, 972 yards, and six touchdowns.

Cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) was limited all week and is questionable.

While cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) showed up as limited on the Friday injury report, he has no game status and is expected to play.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (chest) was limited on Wednesday but was full on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.