Word earlier this week was that Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is day-to-day after injuring his ribs and shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Texans and the first two practice days of the week offered little good news about his chances of playing.

Jeudy missed practice on Wednesday and head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he would be out of Thursday’s practice as well. If Jeudy remains out on Friday, it would seem to be a long shot that the Broncos will have him in the lineup against the 49ers on Sunday night.

Courtland Sutton, Tyrie Cleveland, Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, and KJ Hamler are the other Broncos wideouts, although Hamler has been limited in practice this week with knee and hip injuries.

Cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) all returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session.

Jerry Jeudy misses second straight practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk